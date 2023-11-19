DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A recently-opened drug and alcohol recovery center in downtown Dayton has already served hundreds of people, and now is looking to expand its hours to better serve the community.

DeCoach Rehabilitation Centre’s Ohio Recovery Campus opened its doors to serve those going through drug and alcohol addiction on August 1.

Aaron Laine, the facility’s chief marketing officer, has his own story with addiction.

“I feel I have extreme amount of gratitude to be in the position I am in, especially having failed forward in a lot of ways,” Laine said.

Laine was addicted to heroin and a five-time convicted felon, but seven years ago, right around the holidays, he decided he would get sober.

Laine said the holiday season is a high-risk time for people in addiction, as they navigate family dynamics, financial challenges or feelings of isolation.

“What better gift to give your family than getting sober this year?” Laine said.

Laine went through 11 different treatment centers looking for the right fit. He said having the Ohio Recovery Campus at that time would have been a game changer.

“DeCoach and the Ohio Recovery Campus sets a different standard for what that looks like, giving people choice in the recovery,” Laine said.

In the first 90 days since the medical detox and residential center opened, it’s already served around 250 people. Laine reports more than 70% of those individuals have successfully completed the program.

“Having something in the heart of downtown Dayton where people can just walk in and get treatment services is a big deal here,” said Amy Dunkin, DeCoach Community Outreach Manager.

The Recovery Campus offers drug and alcohol detoxification, outpatient services, medication assisted treatment, a residential program and more. People can stay at the facility for a few days or several months, depending on their recovery needs.

The facility is opening in phases. Currently, the facility is open until 7 p.m., by December 1, the hours extend to midnight. Starting January 1, the Ohio Recovery Campus will be open 24 hours.

“When someone makes that decision to get help, you have a very short period of time to make that happen,” Dunkin said. “If somebody decides that at two in the morning, we want to be able to help them.”

Laine said after his recovery, he is grateful he can now help others experience the same success.

“Being at the helm of something that is touching the lives of so many people is probably is is the most beautiful thing I think I’ve ever been a part of,” Laine said.

The Ohio Recovery Campus is located at 865 S. Patterson Blvd.