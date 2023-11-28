DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will soon be making changes to all middle school and high school games.

Per recommendation from the Athletic Board of Control, the changes mainly affect the cost of events, which are currently free for all middle and high school students with a student ID.

Principals from several schools in the district say they want to create a safe space at stadiums and arenas.

“We have unfortunately witnessed an increase in disruptive behavior during games, including fights and verbal altercations,” said Eddie Davis, Meadowdale Career Technology Center principal.

He went on to highlight instances that were not safe for everyone, including a football game this year.

“Dunbar versus Trotwood, there were at least five fights, five fights where we had students. They got pepper spray. Rubber bullets were shot down and two arrests,” said Davis.

Under the proposed policy change, only 10% of middle school and high school students would receive free admission. Administrators could also hand out free passes at their own discretion.

School officials acknowledge a safe space to be after school is vital to the students in the district.

“That has to be something that we’re working on. Community from top down building wise, finding resources to kind of help these things. Because if a student has these issues, these are things that they just didn’t they didn’t find their beef at the game,” said Will Smith, DPS Board of Education vice president.

After a lengthy discussion, the board decided to allow each principal to decide what percentage of their students could receive free admission, and what guidelines or incentives should be put in place for free passes.

DPS principals have until Thursday to submit their proposals to the policy committee so that new regulations can go into effect before the basketball season begins this Friday, Dec. 1.