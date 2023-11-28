DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools unveiled a large academic achievement plan it says will help the district improve in certain areas.

This plan focuses on early literacy, attendance and math proficiency, all of which the district says students often struggle with.

In the last report card by the Ohio Board of Education, DPS got two stars out of a possible five on the achievement component. The new action plan hopes to improve on those marks and much more.

DPS’ action plan centers on improving proficiency in eighth grade math and reading at the elementary level.

Reports show only 10% of DPS eighth graders were proficient in math last year. The district wants to boost that up to 40%. The report shows only 33% of third graders were proficient in reading. The district’s goal is 65%.

Boosting attendance is a big goal for DPS, with the aim of creating a better overall culture.

Last year, DPS averaged 84% attendance. This year, they hope to raise that up to 95%. Their plan of action includes extending work hours for attendance clerks, having building-based attendance teams and coaches and expand the number of those tracking from two, to three.

Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence says the plan is active and will be evaluated as they go.

“And so right now it’s an active document. So, we’ll come back in March. It is actually that January. We’ll come back in March and say, where are we? We’ll come back in May and say, what are we doing? So, I think it’s about using that as a place to actively monitor the academic movement of the district,” said Lawrence.

Summer programs, furthering staff training, and re-evaluating the curriculum and resources are all part of DPS’s improvement plan.

Another area up for discussion is attendance policies for athletic events within the district. It would limit the number of middle and high school students allowed in for free, if passed. Currently, all students have free admission with their student ID.