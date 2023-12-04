DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The community has offered Dayton Public Schools feedback on their search for a new superintendent, with more than 400 comments shared in a survey.

As the search continues, deadlines are approaching.

However, the board president shared with 2 NEWS that the district wants to ensure they don’t rush this process and explore all their options.

Currently, Doctor David Lawrence is serving as interim superintendent. While some parents feel the role is already filled, others are eager to ensure Dayton hires the best for the district.

“People want someone who is going to bring some type of real change to this district, and that academic success piece right there. We have had moments when we were at the top, in the past we have been a little towards the bottom there. People are really looking to see more than just a person,” said Chrisondra Goodwine, DPS board president.

Goodwine shared that the board is focused on hiring someone that can fit with the changing philosophies and vision coming to the district.

“The incoming board will be the first board that is millennial dominated. Ever for the district. That’s huge. We are seeing a shift here, and we have already experienced a shift in the world with the whole pandemic, now you are going into this new phase. We want this place to be better,” said Goodwine.

She and other board members encourage the public to speak up and share their thoughts on the selection process while there’s still time.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12th, the board will meet with Alma Advisory Group, a search firm hired to help with finding the next superintendent.

As of now, the plan is to begin interviewing candidates at the end of the month following an analysis of data and community input. April 2024 is their deadline to find the new leader.