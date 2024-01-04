DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Last year, the Dayton Police started the “Beat Auto Theft” program, known as the B.A.T., to curb the rising trend of vehicle thefts in Dayton.

Once signed up, a sticker will be sent to drivers to add to their car to send a message to thieves. The program is only available to cars with GPS tracking installed.

“A lot of people think just because a key fob isn’t in the car that you can’t drive away. That is not true. If the car’s running, even if the key fob is in your pocket, someone can jump in your car and drive it away and they can drive it for as long as they want, as long as they don’t turn the car off,” said Randy Beane, west district commander of the Dayton Police Department.

According to data from the Lexis Nexis community crime map, more than 50 cars were stolen just in the past week from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. In 2022 and 2023 combined, 3,981 cars were stolen.

“A lot of people believe that these are just kids going out for a joyride. That is not the case at all. These offenders are involved in violent crimes. We’re seeing a lot of guns and being involved in robberies, burglaries, all kinds of other crimes,” said Beane.

Police say the program gives them a better chance of getting these stolen vehicles back.

“We encourage people to sign up for the program to help us out with some of the logistics of tracking your vehicle if it’s stolen. So, we do encourage people to sign up as much as possible,” said Beane.

Dayton Police say as of right now, they have 86 people signed up for the program. To sign up, visit the city’s website and fill out a consent form for an investigation, if needed.