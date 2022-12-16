Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is granting wishes for more than fifty families across the Miami Valley, making the holiday season brighter with gifts of toys and clothes.

The Dayton PD, along with the Fraternal Order of Police, are in the midst of their annual Angel Tree Drive.

“Some of our families have experienced loss, whether it’s a provider or multiple providers,” Dayton Police Sergeant Danielle Cash said.

“We have several families where the grandparents are raising the grandchildren because they’ve lost their children, the children’s mother.”

The program dates back to 2012 for the department.

Sergeant Cash said the best time to get involved for next year’s Angel Tree program would be in November.