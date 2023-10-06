DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton Police recruit remains in critical but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital after being hit on State Route 4 Thursday afternoon, while a second remains hospitalized in less serious condition.

A DPD spokesperson said that as of Friday morning, the two recruits’ conditions remained unchanged since Thursday.

Those recruits, along with a third, were going through speed detection training with a DPD supervisor when the crash happened on SR-4 near Stanley Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

During a media briefing Thursday, DPD Chief Kamran Afzal said the recruit currently in critical condition had been standing outside the vehicle while training when a pickup truck crashed into them.

The two other recruits and the supervisor leading the exercise were also injured. One of the recruits who had been in the police cruiser and the DPD supervisor have been released from the hospital.

The two occupants of the truck were also taken to the hospital, though police did not have an update on their conditions.

Sage Knoch, a medic with the U.S. Air Force, and his wife, Amber, witnessed the crash. He said a nurse with Premier Health administered CPR to and stabilized the recruit who had been outside the vehicle until medics arrived.

Afzal said that while DPD has protocols in place for training exercises like these, they can’t plan for everything.

“As a protocol… everybody is required to put a vest on as we try to start the… we do the detail or the training,” said Afzal. “But obviously, if somebody is parked on the shoulder, which we know that they were definitely on the shoulder, that’s not an area that you expect anybody to be following through.”

Law enforcement will not release the 911 calls for the crash for the time being while the crash is still under investigation.