DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department (DPD) and Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) offer an annual angel tree program, and the gifts for this holiday just arrived.

This year’s tree featured 15 families with 44 children.

Current and former officers purchased clothes and gifts for the families. Their gifts were delivered on Friday, Dec. 22, just in time for Christmas.

The officers involved in the program say they look forward to this event each year.

“We don’t see a lot of the good, especially I work nights we see a lot of the ugly. And to see something positive and beautiful is refreshing,” said Sgt. Danielle Cash, DPD.

Everyone on the tree this year received a coat, stuffed stockings, and a popcorn tin.