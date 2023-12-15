DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department released a statement on House Bill 51 on Friday afternoon.

House Bill 51 is currently being considered within the Ohio Statehouse. HB 51, also known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, aims to strengthen the Second Amendment in Ohio.

This bill would prohibit local law enforcement agencies from knowingly enforcing federal gun laws that don’t align with Ohio’s state laws. Law enforcement could face fines if they do.

If passed, the bill would make it so Ohioans are only subjected to state gun laws, not federal.

Within a statement regarding the bill, Dayton PD says, “House Bill 51 poses significant challenges to our ability to maintain effective cooperation with federal law enforcement agencies.”

The statement goes on to say the bill’s broad restrictions could create an environment that may limit an officer’s ability to participate in fully joint investigations.

The GOP-led bill has drawn support and opposition since its introduction. According to our partners at WCMH, the bill has been stalled on the House floor this week.

“The Second Amendment is very important in Ohio, and I think it’s important that we look at these issues,” Speaker of the House Jason Stephens said in October.

View Dayton PD’s full statement here:

The Dayton Police Department understands the importance of safeguarding Second Amendment rights while upholding public safety. However, we firmly believe that House Bill 51, in its current form, could undermine the very principles it seeks to protect. We urge our legislators to reconsider the provisions of this bill and work towards a solution that preserves the delicate balance between protecting constitutional rights and ensuring the safety of our community. The Dayton Police Department takes pride in its commitment to public safety and the collaborative efforts undertaken with federal law enforcement agencies such as the ATF, FBI, and DEA. DPD has numerous officers who are assigned to and are actively engaged in joint task forces, addressing critical issues like drug trafficking, human trafficking, and gang violence. These partnerships have proven instrumental in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. House Bill 51 poses significant challenges to our ability to maintain effective cooperation with federal law enforcement agencies. The bill’s broad restrictions on enforcing federal firearm regulations and the potential financial penalties for violations create an environment that may hinder our officers’ ability to participate fully in joint investigations. The ancillary exception provided in the bill, which allows for local and federal coordination in cases where federal gun crimes are considered secondary to the original offense, does not provide the clarity necessary to ensure seamless collaboration. The inherent ambiguity within the legislation could discourage our officers from actively participating in joint task forces and investigations, jeopardizing the effectiveness of our collective efforts in combating criminal activities. Additionally, the risk of lawsuits and financial penalties associated with House Bill 51 could deter local law enforcement agencies, like ours, from providing valuable information that might lead to federal gun indictments, even when such information is essential to addressing criminal activities within our jurisdiction. As stated by Chief Kamran Afzal, “House Bill 51, in its current form, poses a harmful impact on our community and other urban areas in the state as it relates to gun crimes, which are becoming far too prevalent nationwide.” Dayton Police Department