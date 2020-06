DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The non-profit Accelerator for America will provide technical assistance and $50,000 in funding to help the city of Dayton stand up the infrastructure needed to successfully administer a large-scale financial assistance program for residents whose livelihoods have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dayton was one of ten cities or states picked to receive this grant.

