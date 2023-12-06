DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton has been named as one of four proposed corridors for Amtrak’s expansion in the state.

City leaders say one of the goals of the expansion is to dramatically increase the workforce for businesses across the state.

“It’s really as much about surveying what current potential travelers, how they might want to use it,” said Stepanie Keinatch, VP of strategic initiatives with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

Dayton’s Chamber of Commerce says they want to give residents the opportunity to work in other big cities in the state, while still living locally.

“And so, you can live in one community and travel very easily to another community. And that means you’re your potential pool of workers Is that much larger,” said Keinatch.

State leaders are projecting that after the expansion is complete, Amtrak riders’ fares will provide enough economic support to sustain the new railways.

According to Senator Sherrod Brown, funding for the project will come from the federal budget.

Brown says the best part of the deal, is that it focuses on upgrading many railways that used to be in service, revisiting a fading form of transportation.

“We’ve neglected for two generations now rail travel in this country except on the East Coast.” said Brown.

Though the project is not yet official, Dayton has been approved for federal funding. This funding will allow for a feasibility study, required before ground can be broken.