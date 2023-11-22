DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the investigation of the shooting that took place at Walmart progresses, new information has surfaced.

The FBI announced on Wednesday, Nov. 22 what may have led to the events Monday night.

In a release from the FBI, it was shared that journal writings were found from the attacker, concluding he was at least partially inspired by Racially Motivated Violent Extremist ideology.

The president of Dayton’s NAACP chapter responded to the events that left four injured, including two Black women.

“We know that we’re going to continue to see this stuff, but we got to be able to act swiftly. They’ve got to be held accountable. And more importantly, they’re going to be held accountable very swiftly,” said Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton unit of NAACP.

Just two days before the shooting, Jones purchased the weapon used in the attack at a store in Dayton. It was also determined a 9-round magazine was used in the attack. Authorities are looking to the background check conducted at purchase to ensure information was accurate.

Foward says no matter who it is, they will stand up for all victims.

“And we’re here to protect their civil and human rights from an individual who, from my understanding, has harbored some hatred inside of his heart,” said Foward.

Before police arrived on the scene, Jones shot and killed himself. At this time, the four victims are stable and remain in the hospital.

“Thank God that all four of the victims are still living to see another Thanksgiving,” said Foward.

The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information on Jones is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.