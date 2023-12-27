DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After a rocky start last year due to a budget disagreement on the Dayton City Commission, Mayor Jeffery J. Mims says that 2023 proved to be a year of growth.

Mims pointed out significant investments made to improve the city’s physical and economic infrastructure, a reflection of several pillars the city worked on this year.

These key areas include:

More than $600,000 for vacant lot mowing

Nearly a quarter-million for park upgrades

Nearly $6 million for residential road resurfacing

More than $6 million for public safety, police staffing

There was also the announcement of a $500 million investment made by Joby Aviation, a project Mayor Mims says he thinks will significantly grow the local economy.

“It’s more special than I think people realize. And I think the association of that with those dollars, with the overall long-term mission and vision that we have for the city, is continuing to raise the medium income as far as our citizens are concerned. And those communities, communities that have the highest quality of life have highest average and medium income,” said Mims.

The investment is predicted to create 2,000 high-paying jobs over the next two years.