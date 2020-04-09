Dayton Foundation COVID-19 fund passes $1M in donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area said Thursday that contributions to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton have exceeded the million-dollar threshold, with more than $1,061,000 received to date.

In the past year, thousands of individuals locally and around the world have contributed a combined total of $7.3 million to three emergency response and relief funds established through The Dayton Foundation in collaboration with government, education and other not-for-profit partners. Organizers say these funds have assisted area nonprofits and the individuals and families that were most impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, the Oregon District mass shooting and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout history, Greater Dayton has faced its share of difficult and challenging times, but the last 12 months have been unlike anything we could have imagined,” said James R. Pancoast, chair of The Dayton Foundation’s Governing Board. “Each time our community has joined together to rise above these trying times. While there is more work to be done, I cannot thank enough all who have given so far. We truly are a giving and generous community.”

You can make a donation by clicking here.

The Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund was established immediately following the tornadoes that swept through the region on May 27, 2019. The Dayton Foundation said more than $2.3 million has been contributed to the fund to date, with grants totaling $1.1 million to help with immediate relief and long-term rebuilding efforts.

The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund launched within hours of the August 4, 2019, mass shooting that claimed the lives of nine individuals in this historic entertainment district. The fund has received contributions totaling $3.9 million, with $3.8 million awarded to date to the victims and families whose loved ones were killed in the shooting, according to the Dayton Foundation.