DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — City commissioners in Dayton are currently voting on whether or not to make Dayton a Human Rights City.

The resolution under consideration would make Dayton the first city in Ohio to become one.

Over the past year, the city has been working with local leaders to lay out the framework of what human rights should look like in Dayton.

If the resolution passes, the framework will be compared to current policies and practices of the city of Dayton.

“So, there were lots of issues that we weren’t really thinking about much here in the US as human rights issues. So, we just thought of them as social problems,” said Tony Talbott, Human Rights Center at the University of Dayton.

As a Human Rights City, Dayton would be legally obligated to uphold human right standards around topics like incarceration rates, homelessness and migrant populations.

“So, it shifts it from just charity or humanitarian work to actual a legal rights-based obligation of a government to its citizens and residents,” said Talbott.

Grassroots organizations like the Dayton United for Human Rights Coalition are depending on the city’s support to carry out this project.

“Our leadership is looking to support us, and our community is supporting us in these efforts,” said Tara Campbell, Dayton United Human Rights Coalition.

2 NEWS will update this story once the vote is out.