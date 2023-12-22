DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is calling for a ceasefire and swift end to the war in Gaza with a new informal resolution approved by the city commission.

The resolution was approved on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and expresses sympathy for the ongoing suffering caused by the current conflict and condemns violence against civilians.

It goes on to affirm Dayton’s status as a welcoming community for people of all religions and encourages Dayton residents to offer support and condolences to community members affected by the on-going violence.

You can read the entire resolution below: