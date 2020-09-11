Dayton church team opens food pantry for community

"We've all been there and it's time to give back to our community."

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– One-by-one, Northridge residents pulled into Trinity Lighthouse Church to leave with full stomachs.

“A lot of us have been down that road before and we know what that’s like,” said Heavy Metal Church of Christ Food Pantry Coordinator Kevin Penwell. “It’s just overwhelming to see that grin on these peoples faces and smiles. It’s just something really nice, it’s a great feeling to helpout.”

At a time when thousands of Americans are food insecure due to the pandemic Trinity Lighthouse Church teamed up with First Heavy Metal Church of Christ to provide meals for at least 150 people.

“There’s definitely been more of a need especially when the pandemic started,” said Trinity Lighthouse Pastor Nathan Hundley. “What brought it to our attention was during the shutdown people just couldn’t get out.”

WDTN: Caroline Morse

Heavy Metal Church has been hosting the food pantry for several months but suffered major tornado damage to their building last year. Thus, the team between the two churches was born to serve one mission.

“We’ve been able to serve a lot more people in the community with our team,” said Trinity Lighthouse Outreach Minister Jason Vencill.

Hopes are one day, all of the churches in the Dayton area can feed everyone one person at a time.

“Keep working together, networking with other people together to fulfill the needs of our community and surrounding communities,” said Hundley.

The food pantry will be open every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Lighthouse Church.