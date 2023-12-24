DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s is bringing smiles to young faces by helping Santa give kids spending their holidays in the hospital the gift of joy this Christmas.

Spreading holiday cheer is something Dayton Children’s Hospital has been doing since the very beginning, ensuring that children spending their holiday season in the hospital get a special touch of Christmas music.

“It can be a tough time being in the hospital. So we just want to make sure that they get the opportunity to celebrate like any other kid would,” said Kristy Greer, child life specialist at Dayton Children’s.

Between extra holiday love and transforming Christmas into a season of hope for young patients, Dayton Children’s prioritizes putting in effort every year.

Dayton Children’s gives their patients the opportunity to write their own letter to Santa himself, setting up what they call an “express lane” to Santa Claus.

“He makes sure that the letters that are put in our Santa’s mailbox down here at our front welcome desk get delivered to him, answered right away,” said Greer. “He actually sent them a response in the mail just to let them know. You know, like, hey, even when you’re sick and in the hospital, like, I still see you.”

From there, the letters are getting read by Santa and then he gets to work, making sure each child gets their Christmas wish.

And with the difficulty of Santa being everywhere at once, hospital staff becomes Santa’s biggest helpers.

“Any patient that is here overnight, Santa hasn’t forgotten about them,” explains Greer, “So he leaves us the gifts and then we bring him in for the patients. So when they wake up on Christmas day, they are waking up to a present from Santa on Christmas day.”

Greer says this is not possible without the help of the community.

Dayton Children’s recently had a toy drive, with the community rallied behind the hospital and gave numerous donations, all to bring a bit of happiness to those who need it most.

“Thanks and thankful heart to the community for all of their generosity,” said Greer, “I mean, from the bottom of my heart to you, what you guys give to us gives us the opportunity to do what we do, which is a child life.”