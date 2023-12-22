DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital is among the group of area hospitals now enforcing visitor restrictions.

Respiratory illnesses in children and adults have been on the rise, prompting hospitals to take action to curve the spread. Due to this influx, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA), which includes Dayton Children’s Hospital, are reenforcing restrictions for visitors.

These restrictions have been used since 2008 as needed.

“For the last six weeks, and every single week we are partnering with our public health departments across the region to monitor respiratory season, including influenza like illness symptoms,” said Hackenbracht.

Anyone showing flu, RSV, or cold symptoms are not allowed to visit area hospitals at this time. Restrictions are also extended to those under the age of 14, regardless of symptoms.

“We know that we are at a critical juncture to ensure that our hospitals remain able to safely care for the patients in their organizations and ensure that their staff are able to care for the number of patients who will receive care during this holiday season,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President and CEO of GDAHA.

Health officials say it’s important to avoid holiday travel and stay home if you’re sick. If you must travel, be sure to use extra precautions.

“If you’re going to be traveling before you go see that loved one who’s high risk, I would recommend going ahead and wearing a mask for those few days leading up to seeing that person as just greater protection that you can add to other things like your vaccination,” said Shandy Darth, director of public health at IUPUI school of public health.

The visitor restriction will be in place until further notice.