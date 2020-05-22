Dayton Chamber launches online PPE store for businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce announced today it has partnered with Miamisburg-based ecommerce business epluno, to create StaySafe Dayton, an online PPE store that will provide reliable access to the supplies area businesses need to reopen responsibly during the COVID-19 crisis.

StaySafe Dayton allows the chamber to pool the needs of its nearly 2,200 business members and buy products in bulk at lower prices. Dayton Area Chamber members will receive preferred pricing on products such as masks, face shields, alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, social distancing signage, and more. These supplies are being warehoused and can be shipped immediately to the Dayton area business community.

Businesses that need supplies not currently found in the store are urged to contact epluno for assistance.

The StaySafe Dayton online store is available now at DaytonChamber.org.

In an effort to support the entire Dayton area business community, StaySafe Dayton will be available to all businesses regardless of Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce membership. As a benefit to membership, the Dayton Area Chamber said its members will receive discounted pricing and exclusive access to hard to find products.