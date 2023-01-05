Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ‘Chasing M’s’ GoFundMe page has been growing thousands of dollars every hour.

Buffalo native Casey Davis is the president of the Buffalo Bills Backers of Dayton and has been hosting games at Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill in Miamisburg.

When the Bills play on Sunday, the group plans to collect funds so that they can make a contribution to Damar’s GoFundMe page.

According to UC medical doctors, there has been a significant improvement in damar’s condition, and fans are hoping as Hamlin recovers, he can feel the outpour of love and support he’s gained from all over.

“Everybody’s hoping and praying that Damar comes through this in great shape,” Davis said.

“I think a lot of people look at them as a fantasy football players, or one the players on their team. Sometimes we lose sight of the fact that these guys are just like us and we’re just hoping that Damar comes through this.”

