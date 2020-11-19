Dayton Art Institute announces temporary closure over COVID-19 concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –The Dayton Art Institute said Thursday it will temporarily close immediately and until further notice in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County and statewide.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the museum again,” said Dayton Art Institute Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger. “With the implementation of new state-wide restrictions this week and Montgomery County issuing a stay-at-home advisory, we felt it was a necessary step to take, in order to help safeguard the health of the community and our staff.”

The DAI said all exhibitions, in-person events and programs have been canceled or postponed until further notice. Questions regarding private events booked at the museum should be directed to the event organizer.

The unveiling of the museum building’s new outdoor LED lighting system, announced earlier this week, has been postponed to next Wednesday, November 25, at 6 p.m. The museum’s holiday food drive with, also announced earlier this week, has been postponed until further notice.

The DAI said it will continue to follow the recommendations of state and local public health authorities, and monitor the COVID-19 situation. Museum status updates will be posted at www.daytonartinstitute.org and on the museum’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.