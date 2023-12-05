DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After the announcement of Stevens Aerospace and Defense System’s January closure, a Dayton International Airport official speaks out.

Director of Aviation Gilbert Turner shared with 2 NEWS that the hanger will not go under-utilized for long, and that they are getting calls from different companies to use the hanger.

Tuner went on to say that there is a high demand for airport hangers. Once Stevens Aerospace lease is up, they expect someone to be housed in that facility sooner than later.

Tuner also said he’s saddened to hear about the 50 jobs lost and hopes some of those people seek out other opportunities at the airport.

“So, we hate to lose family members. But I think that everyone will pretty much be able to find a new job. Given the fact that we have Sierra Nevada gearing up here at the airport, with the second hanger coming online. We have Joby aviation company coming to the airport. PSA airlines is here, and Air Wisconsin. So, there are lots of jobs, lots of opportunities for other employment,” said Turner.

2 NEWS reached out to Stevens Aerospace to ask about the reasons for their closure, but we have not yet heard back.