DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end Saturday night. It is the one time a year we get an extra hour of sleep, but you can sleep peacefully knowing your home is safe doing just a few simple housekeeping tasks.

Changing the clocks twice a year may be a controversial topic, but remembering to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors every time change is not. You should also replace smoke detectors 10 years past the printed date on the back and replace carbon monoxide detectors every 7-10 years.

Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Nicholas Hosford said, “Busy lives, folks are going in all kinds of different directions and it’s an easy thing to miss, but it’s probably one of the most important things you are going to do this fall to keep your family safe.”

We are now entering the peak house fire season, Hosford stressed the need for a family fire plan, recommending that you have two ways out of a house, a designated spot to meet up with your family, and making sure everyone in your home knows the plan.

Hosford said, “Throughout the nation, we have had countless cases where all the family members have exited the house, but they didn’t know where each other was. The statistics are if you go back inside a burning building for any reason, the likelihood of you coming back out is very small.”

The Dayton Fire Department has been out over the past month to not only engage with the community but to make sure homes are properly outfitted for the winter months.

“You may have come home to find a door hanger that says we knocked on your door, we were there to check your existing detectors, replace batteries if appropriate and if you didn’t have detectors or if they were out of date, then our team was installing new smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.”

You can request the Dayton Fire Department install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. To do so, email DFD-Prevention@daytonohio.gov.

You can find more information on smoke detectors here.