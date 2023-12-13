DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Renovations are underway, and on schedule, at Day Air Ballpark.

The original roof is currently being replaced, with the project led by Enterprise Roofing. Original utilities are also being replaced and upgraded, including drains and pipework.

“It’s going to be a major change for us, we’re taking it to the lowest level, we’re replacing all the pipe and drainage operations here. We can’t wait to get back to playing baseball when all this mud is gone and we have great green grass here for our players to be playing on,” said Robert Murphy, President of the Dayton Dragons.

Fans can also expect to see new heating and ventilation systems in place for next season.

Opening day for the 2024 season is Friday, April 5 against the Lansing Lugnuts.