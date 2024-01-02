DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently released data from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI)’s 2023 report of officer-involved critical incidents (OICI).

The report offers details about OICI’s across the state, and describes any legal action taken as a result of the findings. Yost says, “it’s all about transparency.”

Ohio law enforcement agencies have the sole jurisdiction to investigate their own officer-involved incidents. But many turn to BCI to conduct independent investigations.

According to Yost, these investigations only seek facts and circumstances in the reported incidents. They do not determine fault in a case.

Of the 58 investigations in the last year, 34 were completed and referred to county prosecuting attorneys. The remaining 24 are active and ongoing.

These investigations include the shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron from June of 2022, who was shot 46 times by eight officers who fired a combined 94 shots in seven seconds.

According to Akron Police, those officers’ actions were in compliance with the “use of force” guidelines. An Ohio grand jury agreed.

Another incident in the report is the fatal Aug. 24 shooting of a 21-year-old pregnant woman. Ta’Kiya Young was suspected of shoplifting. When officers approached her car, she reportedly accelerated towards them. They responded by shooting.

Also in the report is the Aug. 25 case of Corey Andrews in Celina. Officers say when they approached his vehicle, he refused to give them identification and the incident escalated. One officer was reportedly nearly struck by his vehicle, as a result, officers open fired.

Police Chief Tom Wale has defended his officers’ actions following an internal investigation.

Non-shooting use of force investigations include the death of 62-year-old Antonio Lewis. In June of last year, Lewis was involved in an accident. Dayton police responded, handcuffed him, and he died shortly after the encounter. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a brain injury likely caused by cocaine use, not the police.

These deadly incidents are why Yost says yearly reviews of investigations are necessary.

“So, people know that it was fairly looked at and justified, or that there was accountability for the use of force,” said Yost.

Since 2019, BCI has investigated more than 260 OICI’s.