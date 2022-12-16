Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is looking for help correcting the FCC maps that affect broadband funding.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, the Darke County Board of Commissioners is asking citizens to help ensure the FCC maps are correct.

Commissioner Larry Holmes said “Right now, the maps are showing Darke County has better coverage than there actually is.”

Having the map left like it currently is can leave the county with lower than needed funding to help expand the reach of broadband internet to Darke County residents.

In order to help fix the map, residents can go to the FCC website here and complete the following steps:

Type in your address in the search bar

Click the gear in the white panel on the right side

Make sure ‘All Wired and Licensed Fixed Wireless’ is selected

Check that the information in the white panel is correct for your location

If the information is incorrect, click Location Challenge and fill out the form that pops up

Check that providers in the white panel deliver at the internet speeds displayed

If incorrect, click ‘Availability Challenge’ and select the incorrect provider to fill out a form. A separate form may be needed for each individual provider.

“It is a priority of the DeWine-Husted Administration to connect Ohio households to essential broadband services, especially high-speed internet,” the Broadband Ohio website states “There are many areas in this state where families do not have access to reliable high-speed internet.”

This division of the Ohio Department of Development helps provide grants for service providers to help make it affordable to expand into these underserved areas.

Any questions can be sent to Broadbandohio@development.Ohio.gov or you can visit the Broadband Ohio website here.