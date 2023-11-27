DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A recent data breach could impact thousands of people who use Premier Health services in the Miami Valley.

Denver-based patient engagement company Welltok confirmed that the criminal hacking group Clop Hacking Group targeted them in May of this year.

This breach impacts more than 8 million people nationwide.

Between Premier Health and a Georgia-based company, more than 426,812 individuals’ data was exposed. As the investigation into the breach continues, that number could increase.

Channel 2 reached out to Premier Health for comment and are waiting to hear back.