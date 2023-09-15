DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — COVID-19 cases are increasing as fall and cold season approach.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 9,690 COVID-19 cases across the state this week. The actual number of cases is likely higher, due to not every case being reported.

Montgomery County ranked 30th in cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, with 870 cases reported.

See how other counties ranked below:

Source: Ohio Department of Health

Ohio has been over 3.5 million coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The FDA and CDC recently approved a new vaccine to target newer variants of the coronavirus. The vaccine is now available and recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Find more information on ODH’s coronavirus webpage.