DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of law enforcement from across the region and the community gathered Saturday morning to pay their final respects to not only their coworker, but their bother in blue.

The life and service of Deputy Joshua Hamilton brought hundreds of law enforcement together to showcase that the bond of the badge travels beyond state lines.

Friends and family packed the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Richmond, Indiana to say their final goodbyes on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 23.

“We’ll get through this one day at a time, like others do. We certainly want to send our continue our prayers to the Hamilton family,” said Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson. “And we want to continue our prayers to the Gayhart family as well through this whole tragedy. It’s been a long week for everyone. But we’ll all pay our final tribute to Deputy Hamilton today.”

After the funeral service, a procession led from the church to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, before escorting Deputy Hamilton to his final resting place.

Sheriff Simpson says now, time will heal all things.

“We all go through a grieving process. The next part will be healing and everybody will heal a little different. And it’ll take different times for everyone. But, you know, we will heal,” Simpson said.

And in saying their final goodbye to their brother, Preble County Sheriff’s Office announced his end of watch, calling Deputy Hamilton one last time.

“There is no answer from 6817 Deputy Josh Hamilton. Deputy Josh Hamilton has answered his last call. His mission is complete. Deputy Joshua Hamilton was a true public servant. We thank you for your dedication and six plus years of service to the United States military and the citizens of Preble County. You are clear to remain with the Lord forever.”

Hamilton served in the U.S. Navy Reserve as well as the U.S. Army National Guard before joining the Sheriff’s Office in May 2022. He worked in the jail until he was promoted to road patrol in June of 2023.

Deputy Hamilton is survived by his 10-year-old daughter and his parents.