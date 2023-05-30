DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s officially cap and gown season, and as school wraps up, recent college graduates across the country are venturing into the workforce — some for the first time.

However, that paycheck after graduation is proving to be less profitable than imagined.

A 2022 study shows that 78 percent of students overestimate what they will make at their first entry-level job, according to Real Estate Witch.

Some Gen Z undergrads expect to make nearly $85 thousand within a year of graduation, with some refusing to work for less than $72 thousand.

What is the average income level of a recent college graduate?

The reality is that the average starting salary for recent college grads is roughly $55 thousand annually, setting up the generation of job seekers for disappointment.

43 percent of survey respondents said that they will graduate with at least $30 thousand or more in student debt, with nearly 1 in 3 graduating with $50 thousand or more, according to the study.

Last week, House Republicans passed a resolution to overturn President Joe Biden’s $400-billion student debt relief plan, which would cancel up to 20 thousand dollars for borrowers, according to The Hill.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision about the plan by the end of June.