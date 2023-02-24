DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The biggest movie release of the weekend is said to be the comedy thriller “Cocaine Bear”, and it’s based on a true story, believe it or not.

According to the story the movie is based on, a black bear found and then consumed a million-dollar package of cocaine that was dumped into a forest from a plane doing a drug deal.

In real life, the bear died from an overdose. However, in the film, the bear goes on a rampage, chasing people around the forest and up trees.

The movie is in theaters now. The real-life bear, which was taxidermized, is now on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington.