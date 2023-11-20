DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From 200,000 to 5 million on display, the iconic lights of Clifton Mill have been a Christmas tradition in the Miami Valley for more than three decades.

“My father started this back in 1987, and I just continue his legacy in that, you know, it’s become a Miami Valley holiday tradition for a lot of families, and that means a lot and motivates us to just keep doing it and adding to it every year,” said Anthony Satariano, owner of Clifton Mill.

The lights spread across the mill, trees, riverbanks, water wheel, miniature village, and more. One of the most famous sights is the bridge, which is famously synchronized to Christmas music.

“There is something for every generation,” said Jessica Noes, general manager of Clifton Mill.

Each year, Clifton Mill tries for something new, incorporating new elements throughout, hoping guests spot the additions. The close-knit employees say each year is a new level of excitement.

“Seeing meeting now, multi generations of people who started in 87 who have children now who come and like, Hey, here’s the man and the family who did it. And you can see, I have a very small crew. We’re very close and it just means a lot,” said Satariano.

Admission is $15 per person, but children 3 and under are free.

The lights at Clifton Mill open Friday, Nov. 24 and run until Dec. 30. Gates open at 5 p.m. with lights on display from 6 to 9 p.m.