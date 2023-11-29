DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein approved an investment of nearly $1 million into additional automated license plate readers on Nov. 29.

Tonight, at the city commission meeting, officials will vote on whether or not to move forward with the project, totaling over $900k. This allocates for expenses through Dec. 31, 2028.

According to the service agreement, this amount covers the costs for the hardware, software, installation, and maintenance of 35 new readers plus 37 previous installed cameras.

Some residents have concerns about the value of the staggering cost, as well as privacy.

“I know that there are some folks that are anxious about privacy and that kind of thing, but I think we’ve taken the appropriate precautions to make sure that, you know, people’s privacy, by and large, is not violated,” said Chris Shaw, city commissioner.

The service agreement stated that “multiple neighborhood groups have identified safety issues in their respective areas and have asked Dayton Police Department to deploy this technology in response to those challenges.”

These license plate readers can be used in missing person cases, or when officers are looking for stolen vehicles.

“It’s a great tool with identifying suspects, vehicles, and even on the proactive side, being able to locate the stolen vehicles when they’re coming into the city. Missing persons is a huge thing. A lot as well as the warrants as well,” said Cynthia James with the Kettering Police Department.

Flock Group Inc. was selected due to their compatibility with the already existing Axon Fleet 3 camera systems installed in DPD cruisers. Nearly all of Dayton’s neighboring jurisdictions utilize the Flock system, allowing for regional collaboration.