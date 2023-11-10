CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati police say they are not looking for a serial killer.

After rumors surfaced that another dismembered body had been found in the city, police in Cincinnati are sending a message to the public.

Authorities did find the dismembered body of a woman in North Fairmount on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Recently, online rumors have spread that another body has been found. This is not true.

Police are also working to address rumors sourced from a social media post claiming there’s a “serial killer on the lose.” This is also untrue.

The Hamilton County coroner’s office is actively working to identify the body.