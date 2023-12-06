DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Education has announced major changes to the FAFSA application process.

The 2024-2025 FAFSA forms will be redesigned to have fewer questions. Additionally, formulas that determine aid eligibility have been modified to expand assistance for low-income families.

Another big change to the FAFSA application will be terminology. Instead of Expected Family Contribution (EFC), it will now be called the Student Aid Index (SAI). This index will allow students to show greater need than the previous application.

“The goal is that it will be able to again since our students make their process easier. So, they are all continuing to work toward the end goal of attaining and graduating from college,” said Monet Scroggins, Dayton Early College Academy liaison.

For the first time, applicants will be able to securely transfer their federal tax information necessary for the application. Instead of connecting to the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, applicants can now directly and securely transfer federal tax data from the IRS.

“It basically provides the opportunity to have access to more financial assistance or financial aid opportunities. So, for a student who may not have the means, the financial means to pay for school, the FAFSA application provides an opportunity for us to, for them to see, what is your need,” said Scroggins.

According to the Department of Education, the changes will allow 1.5 million more students to access the maximum Pell Grant award. With these changes, now 5.2 million students will be eligible for the grant.

“The 2025-26 The FAFSA will be open on October 1st. So, this is just a one-year delay. The Department of Education has said that it will be worth the wait. So, we are excited for the changes that are coming,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid at Wright State University.

Once the application is complete, students will receive a confirmation email including their estimated Student Aid Index and Pell Grant eligibility. Students and families will also be able to complete paper forms by downloading a PDF form and mailing it to the Department.