DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A virtual interactive workshop series for entrepreneurs is to be put on by Central State University throughout February.

By the end of the series, entrepreneurs will have a business model canvas and will have identified the next steps needed to successfully grow and launch their business, according to a university release.

The series will be put on in four 1-hour segments every held Tuesday throughout February, which includes:

1: What is your business model?

2: Is your business model feasible?

3: Is it viable – Can you make money?

4: Is it desirable?

Each segment is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

University officials say that they expect about 25 participants in each workshop. If a class becomes full, they will make plans to start a new one.

“The purpose of our Entrepreneur Tool Kit is to get people to formalize their ideas,” Amber Twitty, Community and Economic Development Extension Educator, said.

“So, it doesn’t matter if you are an existing business and you want to expand your business or you’re thinking about tweaking something that you already offer, you want something totally new, or if you’re what we call a “want-reprenuer” – just starting out building out your business concept.”

You can register for the virtual series here.