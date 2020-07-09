Centerville awarding grants up to $2,500 for businesses

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is offering grants to qualifying businesses through its newly-revamped Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).

The COVID-19 Business Relief Program is funded through the CARES ACT, a federal law aimed at mitigating some of the economic fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Business Relief Program is targeted at companies with 50 or fewer employees. The CIC Board of Directors will consider applications on a first come-first serve basis. Other considerations may include need for assistance and the likelihood the grant funds will allow businesses to retain jobs in Centerville. Applicants will be subject to a financial review and must have experienced a decrease in gross revenue because of COVID-19.

The application and more information about the program is available at centervilleohio.gov/COVIDRelief.