DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was established in 1949, making this year the 75th anniversary of its founding.

Since then, the agency has owned and managed over 800,000 acres of land throughout the state, with a mission of ensuring a balance between using resources and protecting the natural resources. Ohio forests have recovered greatly from a low of 12% forest coverage in the 1940s to around 30% today.

“Able to accomplish with the poor coverage in Ohio is incredibly important in terms of carbon sequestration, in terms of supporting wildlife and just our general biodiversity. I think that improvement shows how when we try, we can make a difference,” said Mary Mertz, Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

As a result of the extensive deforestation and overhunting in the early 1900s, mainstay animals in the state were thought to be extinct. The reintroduction of them started before the agency did, and the ODNR is continuing that conservation by regulating hunting.

“I mean, there was a time in Ohio where you couldn’t find deer or turkey and going back to even before the agencies started back in 1922, there was a game preserve established down in southern Ohio to bring back even those species,” said Mertz.

Ohio is home to the Cuyahoga River. Known as being a dumping ground for industrial waste, catching fire over a dozen times, and supporting very little habitat for fish, it was the main driver for the Clean Water Act. Now the river is thriving with over 50 species of animals.

“It was so visual for people to understand and part of the Cuyahoga River now we’ve been able to designate as great warm water habitat. We have a water trail up there that people can kayak along and understand where they’re going and what they can see. So, we made tremendous strides forward, but we’re not done,” said Mertz.

One project ODNR is excited about is the reintroduction of the Allegheny woodrat.