DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Federal investigators were unable to determine the cause of a helicopter crash that killed two people.

On June 7, 2022, a helicopter crashed and caught fire on Hogpath Road between U.S. 125 and SR-49 in Greenville. Piloting the helicopter was Charles Zimmer. His wife Krista, a student pilot, was also on board. The two were killed in the crash.

According to the official report published by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the couple departed on a local flight in their helicopter. About 15 minutes later, the helicopter impacted the driveaway at their residence.

Zimmer owned the helicopter and used it for agricultural spraying on his family farm.

NTSB’S report states there were no witnesses to the accident. It could not be determined why they were operating the helicopter near their home. A post-accident examination revealed no evidence of preimpact mechanical malfunction or failure in the engine.

Officials reported the cause of the crash to be an undetermined impact with terrain.