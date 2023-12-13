DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the year’s best meteor showers peaks tonight.

If you’re watching in clear conditions, experts say you may see up to 120 shooting stars per hour during the Geminids meteor shower.

Planetary Manager at Boonshoft Museum Parker Lynch told 2 NEWS having a “moonless” night will make a big difference for visibility.

“One thing to note is while you can see up to 120 meteors per hour, that is more of a max limit on there. Realistically, people should expect to see anywhere from 20 to 50 meteors an hour,” said Lynch.

Where you observe from makes a big difference says Lynch, with less visibility in cities and better views for the suburbs and beyond. But wherever you are, the chances are high you’ll see a meteor if you take a look outside this evening.

“This is the clearest weather that we’ve had for one of these showers in a while,” said Lynch.

The best time to watch the meteor shower is after midnight, but some meteors should be visible around 7 p.m., Lynch says.

“Meteor showers are actually just the leftover debris of comets and we’re moving through that debris field,” said Lynch.

The celestial event poses no harm or danger.