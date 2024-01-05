DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were taken to the hospital after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at a home in Tipp City Friday afternoon.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to a call around 12 p.m. at a home in the 5600 block of Peters Road on reports of an illness.

The resident had complaints consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning and called 911.

Upon entry, medics carbon monoxide monitor was activated prompting an urgent removal of occupants and crews. Additional emergency crews were dispatched to assess the CO levels and also transport four people for medical attention.

Two TCFES crews and two occupants of the home were transported to the hospital. The TCFES crew were later released back to active duty.

Once safety concerns were addressed, crews began ventilation and a primary search. The family had two cats inside which were then rescued by crews and sent to the Miami County Animal Shelter for temporarily housing.

Center Point Energy was dispatched to the scene where they isolated the natural gas service. Carbon monoxide levels were soon returned to normal limits.

The owner was notified of the utilities being secured. The origin of the carbon monoxide was isolated to the furnace.

No damages were reported. Crews were on scene for approximately three hours.