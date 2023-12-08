DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four months from today, all eyes will turn to the skies over the Miami Valley.

A total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, with the Miami Valley region in the prime viewing area. It’s expected to draw thousands of people to the region to experience the rare event.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is helping to educate the Miami Valley on what to expect from this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“That’s not going to happen in Ohio, here in Dayton, for another 200 years,” said Parker Lynch, planetarium manager.

But the museum is also stressing the importance of wearing proper eyewear when viewing the eclipse.

“Looking at the sun without eye protection can be dangerous and cause permanent harm to your eyes,” Lynch said.

The museum will be offering interactive lab sessions, where you can make your own eclipse viewing glasses. They are also selling eclipse viewing glasses in their gift shop.

Lynch says that even if you are not planning to observe the entire day of the eclipse, you should still plan to watch it, even from your own backyard.

“You can view this from your house, from a local park, from a library nearby,” Lynch said.

Local residents like Candy Arndts have already experienced an eclipse that could be seen from Dayton. Arndts says she will likely travel to have the best viewing spot.

“As we get closer to this, we will prepare a little bit more on where we’re going to see it,” said Arndts.

Boonshoft will be hosting a STEM for all day on Jan 13. That event will focus on the solar eclipse happening on April 8.

To learn more about the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, click here.