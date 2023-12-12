DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Blue Angels stopped by for a winter visit at Dayton International Airport just six months ahead of the 50th anniversary show.

Last year’s Dayton Air Show set an attendance record with about 85,000 attendees. For 2024, the expectations are high.

The visit marks the halfway point to the airshow for the Blue Angels. They will visit all 32 locations on their schedule ahead of 2024.

“I mean, every every show is special. We put our heart and soul into this,” said Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught.

During the show next year, which will take place June 22 and 23, the Blue Angels will show up with 65 to 85 sailors and marines acting as support staff for the team.

“These are beautiful hunks of metal, but they don’t fly without our teams,” said Vaught.

Being a part of the Blue Angels is an honor for all eight members of the team. For some, it’s a lifelong dream. As a child in Maine, Lieutenant Connor O’Donnell saw the Blue Angels perform for the first time 20 years ago.

“And I still remember that show. That’s what started it all for me,” said O’Donnell.

Now, as a member of the team, he says his goal is to continue to inspire greatness in the next generation.

“Really, I just want to inspire them that whatever they choose to do, that they do it with excellence,” said O’Donnell.

Event officials say things are all buttoned up for next year’s show, and they’re already starting to work on the Dayton Air Show for 2025.