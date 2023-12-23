DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blood donation is crucial year-round, but especially around the holidays.

Every eight weeks a group of friends have made it their routine to donate blood together at Solvita Blood Center in Dayton. Even during the busy holiday season, they prioritize giving blood.

The three, brothers Russell and Lawrence Jenkins and Bobby Allen, have been donating since 2005, when Russell Jenkins and Allen worked together at GM’s Moraine Assembly Plant.

Between all three, they’ve donated blood nearly 500 times.

“Sometimes we don’t get a chance to see each other, so we make this every two months we get to see each other,” Allen said.

Solvita in Dayton is calling on people to give the lifesaving gift of a blood donation. The blood center will be open for special urgent-need hours on Christmas Eve as supply for some blood types runs low.

“We’re not usually open on Sunday, and Sunday is Christmas Eve,” Mark Pompilio, public relations and marketing manager for Solvita, said. “We will be closed on Christmas Day and we can’t let two days go by without collections.”

Solvita will open its doors on Sunday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The blood center always needs all blood types to donate, and right now type O negative is in low supply.

“We have to be prepared for all these contingencies, whether it’s trouble out on the roads with people traveling, or things could just go wrong in day to day life where life-saving blood is needed right away,” Pompilio said.

Those who choose to give blood from Christmas Eve through December 30 will receive the choice of a $10 e-gift card or a $10 Kroger gift card.

It’s more than the reward, Russell Jenkins said, explaining how the biggest gift is knowing their blood is going to help others.

“Come down and do it, you’ll be happy you did,” Russell Jenkins said.

Solvita will be closed on Christmas Day and will re-open for blood donations on Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 during regular hours. The blood center will open again with special hours on New Year’s Eve from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To sign up for an appointment to donate, call Solvita at 937-461-3220, or sign up online by clicking here.