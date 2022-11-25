Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Calling all shoppers! Another Thanksgiving has finally passed and shoppers are in search of deals this Black Friday holiday.

Inflation may be high, but it is not impacting consumers, as they are still spending for the Black Friday holiday. Everything from clothing to electronics and several things in between can be seen at a discounted rate.

Black Friday is the most popular day for holiday sales in the US.

“Black Friday is just a great opportunities for our families and guests in the neighborhood to come out and get great deals and to shop at the Mall at Fairfield Commons,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager at the Mall at Fairfield Commons said.

A survey conducted by PWC shows only 20% of people plan to shop this Black Friday. In 2015, that number was 60 percent.

Some shoppers follow a list to get what they want for Black Friday.

Holiday Shopper Melinda Stinger says, “You have to have a list. You got to stick to the list. That’s the key to managing your budget. I had a number in my head when we came, and so far, we’re still in that range.”

President and CEO of the Dayton Better Business Bureau (BBB) John North says consumers should look for information on store policies, like the return policy before purchasing, because they can vary.

Know the return and exchange policies because they’re different from store to store. Many people don’t know that a company does not have to offer a return or exchange policy. It’s good business to do that, but again, as we come out of this pandemic, the rules have changed. Many return and exchange policies have changed with that. John North

Researchers say spending is predicted to be up 3% this holiday weekend, with the average person expected to purchase $1200 in gifts for the holiday season.

If you are purchasing after standing in long lines at a store or online from the comfort of your own home, you should still stay vigilant to make sure your information is secure and safe.

Doing your homework to make sure you are getting the best deal is also a good tip if you are shopping this weekend.