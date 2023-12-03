DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Coalition of Clubs (Ohio State COC) delivered more than 10,000 holiday presents to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday, Dec. 3.

In addition to club members, local officials including Montgomery County Commissioner President Debbie Leiberman, Commissioner Carolyn Rice, Director of Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services Michelle Niedermier, and Associate Director Craig Rickett were on site to help distribute the gifts.

The group and donation truck unloaded the presents at 11 a.m. at Haines Children’s Center.

“Really, holidays equal hope. Right. And I remember as a kid the hope and excitement of Santa Claus coming. And we want to ensure that that hope remains. There are challenging times not only in this nation but across the world. And so, we want to be that blessing of hope for our youth today as they grow up and they learn not only to receive gifts but what it means to give,” said Keith “Elmo” Tickle, public relations officer for Ohio COC.

Caseworkers distributed the gifts to the more than 500 children who are in the county’s care.

“You are sending a message through your gifts, and I call it gifts of love, to these children who have been through so much that they matter and that we are remembering them, and we want them to have joy and they deserve as much happiness and good things as any other child,” said Carolyn Rice, commissioner of Montgomery County.

The COC has hosted this annual event for eight years.