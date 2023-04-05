DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Biden Administration is moving forward to a ban on a certain type of lightbulb which will impact you.

Beginning in August, you will not find be able to find incandescent light bulbs for purchase. Recently, the Biden Administration announced that people in America will only be able to buy LED light bulbs, because of a ban.

The US Department of Energy will start to enforce the lightbulb ban on August 1. Allegedly, retailers have already been told by the government to begin to move away from the incandescent bulbs inside of their stores. Retailers have also been given warning notices.

According to the Biden Administration, the ban will reportedly save those in America an estimated $3 billion per year, plus reduce the carbon dioxide emissions over the course of the next 30 years.