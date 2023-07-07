DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you bought an A&W soda in the last seven years, you could be getting a small pay day soon.

A judge has approved a settlement in a class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming its root beer and cream sodas were not made with aged vanilla as the cans state. The lawsuit claims the soda’s vanilla is artificial.

Court documents show the 15 million dollars settlement covers anyone who drank an A&W root beer or cream soda between February 7, 2016 and June 2, 2023. The document also says claims will range from $5.50 to $25.

Those impacted by the lawsuit will eventually be able to file their claims through this settlement website, which has not yet gone live at the time of publication.