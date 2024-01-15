DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As temperatures decrease in the Miami Valley, experts say the risk of property fires increases as a direct result.

Although fire officials believe these fires are not started maliciously, that they’re expecting to see more incidents as temperatures continue to drop.

This morning, firefighters battled fires in three different locations in the Dayton-area including a fire at a vacant home, an apartment in Trotwood and a barn fire in German Township.

“People are trying to stay warm. They’re trying to do things differently than they normally would. They’re trying to father frozen pies. Uh uh, probably an electrical grid in their house is trying to overpower, uh, with the heating needs that are needed. Some people try to use different types of heating inside residents that they shouldn’t,” said Eric Barhorst, Sidney assistant fire chief, emergency services.

Fire officials say battling fires in freezing weather presents unique challenges: warming equipment, draining hoses and putting on extra layers to start. Cold temperatures make battling flames tricky as firefighters deal with cold temperatures themselves.

“We’ll have to adjust our care for our firefighters after and during the incident to make sure that their well-being and health is taken care of in these frigid temperatures,” said Barhorst.

Barhorst told 2 NEWS it’s important to keep a special look out for pets and older loved ones amidst freezing temperatures.